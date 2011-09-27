BERLIN, Sept 27 The euro zone debt crisis is not the only reason the United States is facing economic difficulty, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

The comment comes after U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday piled on pressure on Europe to get its house in order, saying officials have not acted as quickly as they should to address a sovereign debt crisis that "is scaring the world".

"I don't think that the problems of Europe are the only reason for the problems in the United States," Schaeuble told a conference organised by the Bruegel economic think tank. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Annika Breidthardt; writing by Brian Rohan)