BERLIN Feb 7 Germany is ready to respond to any protectionist measures introduced by the United States under President Donald Trump, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday.

If the United States is serious about concrete protectionist measures, "then one must counter them", said Zypries at an industry event in the German capital. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)