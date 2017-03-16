BERLIN, March 16 U.S. challenges to
international treaties pose large political and economic
challenges and put German stability at risk, but will also harm
the United States in the long-run, German Foreign Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.
Gabriel told a conference on international law that the U.S.
detention center in Guantanamo, Cuba, and a travel ban on
Muslims from certain countries challenged German values.
He said Germany would work with the administration of U.S.
President Donald Trump to underscore the importance of a host of
international treaties. But it would take "many visits to the
United States" to get the message across, he added.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing
by Madeline Chambers)