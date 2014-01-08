FOREX-Euro up near 1-month high after ECB rate hike talk, dollar drifts
* Fed widely expected to hike rates at policy meeting this week
BERLIN Jan 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that high liquidity levels must be monitored closely to ensure they were not creating new asset bubbles.
"We must keep a watch on liquidity levels to ensure new bubbles aren't being created," Schaeuble said at a news conference with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
Schaeuble added that it was not up to politicians to tell central banks how to do their jobs.
