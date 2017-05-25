BERLIN May 25 Former U.S. President Barack
Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday that prosperous
nations could not "hide behind a wall" to shield themelves from
the turmoil and poverty afflicting other countries.
Speaking in a panel discussion on democracy with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of 70,000 people at a spot
where the Berlin wall once stood, Obama spent 90 minutes talking
about international and U.S. issues without once mentioning his
successor Donald Trump.
But in what appeared to be a reference to Trump's vow to
build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out illegal
immigrants and drugs, Obama said the world was shrinking due to
globalisation and technology. It was not possible to stay
isolated from troubles abroad, he said.
"If there are disruptions in these countries, if there is
bad governance, if there is war or if there is poverty, in this
new world that we live in we can't isolate ourselves," Obama
said. "We can't hide behind a wall."
Obama, who was making his first speech in Europe since
leaving the White House, also warned against taking peace and
prosperity for granted.
"The world is at a crossroads," said Obama, speaking in
front of the Brandenburg Gate.
The widening inequality gap inside nations as well as
between nations was a major concern, he said. At the same time,
"The world has never been wealthier, more healthy and never been
better educated."
"If we can sustain that progress, then I'm very optimistic
about our future. My job now is to help them take it to the next
step."
Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to
catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family.
"I'm very proud of the work I did as president," he said to
cheers, adding he was especially proud of health care reform.
"My hope was to get 100 percent of people health care. We
didn't quite achieve that but we were able to get 20 million
people health care who didn't have it before. Certainly I have
some regrets that we weren't able to get everyone health care.
"Now some of the progress we made is imperiled because a
significant debate is taking place in the United States," he
added, again avoiding direct mention of Trump, who is attempting
to dismantle the so-called Obamcare.
Just four months before Germany's election, Obama's mere
appearance with Merkel, broadcast live on four networks, raised
concerns that he was helping her re-election campaign.
But Merkel and Obama stayed away from the campaign with
their discussion focused on faith and politics in general.
He said he hopes to use the "little influence" he has as a
former president to help young people be better prepared for the
looming challenges.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Angus MacSwan)