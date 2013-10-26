* NSA had Merkel's number listed since 2002 -Spiegel
* Obama apologised, said hadn't known about phone tapping
* Unprecedented post-war spat between Germany and US
BERLIN, Oct 26 The United States may have bugged
Angela Merkel's phone for more than 10 years, according to a
news report on Saturday that also said President Barack Obama
told the German leader he would have stopped it happening had he
known about it.
Germany's outrage over reports of bugging of Merkel's phone
by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) prompted it to summon
the U.S. ambassador this week for the first time in living
memory, an unprecedented post-war diplomatic rift.
Der Spiegel said Merkel's mobile telephone had been listed
by the NSA's Special Collection Service (SCS) since 2002 -
marked as "GE Chancellor Merkel" - and was still on the list
weeks before Obama visited Berlin in June.
In an SCS document cited by the magazine, the agency said it
had a "not legally registered spying branch" in the U.S. embassy
in Berlin, the exposure of which would lead to "grave damage for
the relations of the United States to another government".
From there, NSA and CIA staff were tapping communication in
the Berlin's government district with high-tech surveillance.
Quoting a secret document from 2010, Der Spiegel said such
branches existed in about 80 locations around the world,
including Paris, Madrid, Rome, Prague, Geneva and Frankfurt.
The magazine said it was not clear whether the SCS had
recorded conversations or just connection data.
OBAMA APOLOGISED
Obama apologised to Merkel when she called him on Wednesday
to seek clarification on the issue, Der Spiegel wrote, citing a
source in Merkel's office.
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung also said Obama had
told Merkel he had not known of the bugging.
Merkel's spokesman and the White House declined comment.
"We're not going to comment on the details of our diplomatic
discussions," said Caitlin Hayden, a spokeswoman for the
National Security Council at the White House.
The rift over U.S. surveillance activities first emerged
earlier this year after reports that Washington had bugged
European Union offices and had tapped half a billion phone
calls, emails and text messages in Germany in a typical month.
But it appeared close to resolution after Merkel's
government said in August - just weeks before a parliamentary
election - the United States had given sufficient assurances
they were upholding German law.
Germany will send intelligence chiefs to Washington next
week to seek answers on the allegations around Merkel's phone.
Obama ordered a review of U.S. surveillance programmes after
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked documents that
raised alarm in the United States and abroad.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Gernot Heller; Additional
reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)