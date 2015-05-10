BERLIN May 10 The U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) tried to spy on industrial group Siemens with
the help of German intelligence, Bild am Sonntag reported, in
another potentially embarrassing development for Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
Allegations that the domestic BND intelligence agency helped
the NSA spy on European officials and firms have strained
Germany's ruling coalition, which comprises Merkel's
conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats.
The scandal has also dented the personal popularity of
Merkel, whose office is in charge of the intelligence service.
Snooping and eavesdropping by state agencies is a sensitive
issue in Germany due to past abuses of privacy rights by the
Nazis and by the East German Stasi secret police.
In its report on Sunday, Bild am Sonntag said the NSA had
asked BND officials to spy on the European defence company
Airbus and on Siemens.
The NSA justified its request by saying that Siemens had a
contracted partnership with a Russian intelligence agency and
that the Munich-based company had supplied communication
technology within that context, the newspaper said.
In a statement sent to Reuters a Siemens spokesman rejected
the NSA allegation about such a Russian connection.
Bild am Sonntag added it remained unclear whether the BND
had accepted the NSA request. The German agency was not
immediately available on Sunday to comment on the matter.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his Social
Democrats (SPD) have said the list of "selectors" -- including
IP addresses, search terms and names which the BND had been
tracking for the NSA -- should be made public.
These are widely seen as being crucial to establishing
whether the BND was at fault in helping the NSA, something that
opposition parties say would amount to treason.
So far Merkel has ruled that out, saying it must be agreed
with the United States. She has defended cooperating with U.S.
agencies to fight international terrorism and has said she would
answer questions before a German parliamentary committee.
A close Merkel ally, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere,
has faced calls to resign over the affair but denies he lied to
parliament over the BND's cooperation with the NSA.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by
Gareth Jones)