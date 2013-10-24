By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The White House refused to
comment on whether the United States had snooped on German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cellphone communications and
acknowledged on Thursday that claims of U.S. spying have created
tensions with allies.
"We are not going to comment publicly on every specified
alleged intelligence activity," White House spokesman Jay Carney
said. "The president spoke with Chancellor Merkel, reassured her
that the United States is not and will not monitor the
chancellor's communications."
Carney issued a similar response on Wednesday, but was
pressed at a news briefing on Thursday to specifically address
whether the United States had monitored her communications in
the past.
Merkel has reacted indignantly to information gathered by
the German government that the United States may have monitored
conversations from her official cellphone. She demanded
clarification from Obama in a telephone conversation on
Wednesday, telling him if such surveillance had taken place, it
would represent a grave breach of trust.
Carney told reporters on Thursday that the United States
reserves the right to conduct surveillance and said Obama has
initiated a review of intelligence gathering to balance security
needs with legitimate privacy rights.
As part of the fallout from classified information made
public by former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden, revelations the United States has listened in on the
communications of world leaders have ruffled feathers in France,
Brazil, and Mexico.
The White House spokesman conceded that those allegations
have hurt ties with countries the United States is close to.
"This is a clear source of tension in some of our
relationships," Carney said.
Germany's foreign minister summoned the United States'
ambassador, John B. Emerson, to discuss the issue, a German
government spokesman said on Thursday.
Obama is aware that spying on conversations is an especially
sensitive topic in Germany, where many citizens were monitored
by state authorities in East Germany before German unification,
Carney said.