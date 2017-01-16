UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Jan 16 Germany still regards the TTIP EU-U.S. free-trade deal as an important project and believes it is in both European and U.S. interests to continue negotiations, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has opposed the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).
"For the government, nothing has changed in that TTIP would still be a very important transatlantic project and it is in European and German interests, and in our view U.S. interests too, to resume negotiations on this," Seibert said.
"Whether that happens, I cannot say. We will have to await the position the new U.S. government takes on this," Seibert told a regular government news conference.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources