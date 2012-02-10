* Kosovo-born Uka confessed to March 2011 attack
* Killed two U.S. airmen on bus, two others wounded
* Judge sees "Islamic" motivation, defence to appeal
(Adds defence attorney plans to appeal)
By Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 A Kosovo-Albanian man
who killed two U.S. airmen and wounded two others in a gun
attack at Frankfurt airport last March was sentenced to life in
prison by German court on Friday.
Arid Uka, a 22-year-old who was raised in Germany, had
confessed to the attack and said he acted after seeing a video
apparently showing U.S. soldiers raping Muslim women.
Wearing a black hooded top, he smiled when police removed
the handcuffs after bringing him into the Frankfurt courtroom,
then sat with eyes downcast as Judge Thomas Sagebiel read out a
detailed chronology of the attack.
"Yes, this is indeed the first Islamic-motivated terror
strike to have happened in Germany," the judge said.
The court in Germany's financial capital heard how the
gunman walked up to airmen boarding a U.S. Army bus and asked
one of them for a cigarette.
After establishing that they were heading to Afghanistan,
Uka shot a 25-year-old man in the back of the head, killing him,
according to prosecutors.
He then boarded the bus, shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is
Greatest) and shot dead a 21-year-old airman sitting in the
driver's seat. He wounded two others and pulled the trigger on a
fifth target when his gun jammed.
Uka's defence counsel Jens Joerg Hoffmann said after he was
found guilty that he would appeal against the sentence within a
week.
"We have to appeal," Hoffmann told Reuters. "We think it was
not a jihadist attack, it was rage. He ran amok."
The judge had cited aggravating circumstances, meaning he
will spend more than 15 years in jail. In Germany those
sentenced to life are released after 15 years. The aggravating
circumstances mean he will be in jail for a least 18 years.
The shooting shocked Americans. U.S. President Barack Obama
said he was outraged and the government of Kosovo, where Uka was
born, also condemned the attack.
But fears it might be part of a militant plot were allayed
when German prosecutors said he was likely to have been working
alone, although he refused to tell the judge where he obtained
the 9mm pistol used in the shooting.
In a statement to the court in August, Uka said he had been
influenced by lies and propaganda, appearing to show some
remorse. "Looking back, I don't understand myself," he said.
Uka told the court his family was not particularly
religious. He did not have many friends and played computer
games a lot, he said.
Federal prosecutor Jochen Weingarten said during the trial
that Uka deserved a stiff penalty because of the ferocity of his
attack. Uka would have killed more people had his pistol not
jammed, he said.
The defence had argued that their client was no terrorist
and asked for his youth, confession and a difficult upbringing
to be taken into account in the sentencing.
Uka is likely to face deportation to Kosovo if he is
released from jail, the defence said.
