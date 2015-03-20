BERLIN, March 20 A report commissioned by the German government believes nuclear power firms have not set aside enough money to cover the long-term costs of decommissioning plants, according to a copy of the report seen by Reuters on Friday.

The report from the law firm Becker Buettner Held said the 36 billion euros already set aside by Germany's four nuclear operators E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall was insufficient and meant the costs could fall on the public purse.

The report added the government should consider legal measures which would force the parent companies of nuclear power plant operators to assume liability in the case of bankruptcy. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown)