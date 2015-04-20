BERLIN, April 20 The bill for shutting down
Germany's nuclear power plants and building a safe disposal site
for nuclear waste could rise to 70 billion euros, the head of a
government commission told daily Frankfurter Rundschau in an
interview
E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Vattenfall are due to switch off their nuclear plants
by a 2022 deadline set by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government
after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.
A decision by E.ON to restructure its business and spin off
its conventional power plants raised additional fears that
taxpayers may end up footing a portion of the bill for
dismantling the nuclear plants and storing waste.
"There are significant financial risks coming up for the
state," said Michael Mueller, head of the government's task
force charged with finding a disposal site for nuclear waste.
The costs for the nuclear exit could rise to up to 70
billion euros over the next decades, meaning that the 36 billion
euros ($42 billion) in provisions set aside by the four nuclear
operators were not sufficient, he added.
Spokesmen from E.ON and EnBW said in separate statements
that the companies' provisions were sufficient and that they
were certified on a regular basis by external auditors.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has told lawmakers from his
centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) party that he wants to look
into creating a public body to oversee the multibillion-euro
risks associated with the nuclear switch-off.
The government is sounding out the option of subjecting the
balance sheets of the four nuclear power plant operators to a
stress test to ensure their provisions are
adequate.
