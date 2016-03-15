* Gov't confident it will win the case -Minister
* Utilities could claim as much as 19 bln euros
* Final decision to take several months
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 15 German power firms
and government members clashed at a court hearing over the
country's controversial decision to shut down all nuclear plants
by 2022, a lawsuit that could allow utilities to claim 19
billion euros ($21 billion) in damages.
In a case that pits a struggling energy industry against the
government, Germany's Constitutional Court will examine the
arguments of E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall
, who want to be compensated for the closure.
The two-day hearing that opened on Tuesday comes five years
after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster, which triggered
Chancellor Angela Merkel's move to speed up the nuclear shutdown
and reverse an earlier agreement that extended the lifespans of
some plants.
"The decision to end the use of nuclear power as soon as
possible following the drastic events of Fukushima not only
meets legal requirements, it was and continues to be the right
decision," Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks told the
eight-judge panel.
She said she was confident the government would win the
case.
The decision deprived power firms of one of their main
sources of profit and pitched them into crisis as the focus
moved to renewables while electricity prices tumbled.
The government said at the time that the risks for nuclear
power had changed as a result of the Fukushima meltdown that was
caused by a tsunami following a 9.0 magnitude earthquake.
Utilities argue the events had no impact on the security of
Germany's nuclear stations, while the accelerated shutdown
cancelled 1,800 terawatt hours of planned production, enough to
power Europe's biggest economy for about three years.
"The risks connected with nuclear energy did not change
following Fukushima, just their reception," said Matthias
Hartung, head of the power generation business at RWE,
Germany's largest power producer.
Johannes Teyssen, chief executive of larger peer E.ON, told
the court that the utilities were not disputing the decision to
abandon nuclear power, but said fair compensation was needed as
part of the reversal.
"We paid our taxes, we paid our wages, we have done what
every other company does with its investments," Teyssen told
reporters earlier, adding E.ON had invested billions of euros in
nuclear technology over the past decades.
While a decision is expected to take several months, the
hearing could provide insight into the thinking of the judges'
panel, either through its line of questioning or through
comments that might hint at its eventual opinion.
