KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 16 Germany's highest
court on Wednesday challenged claims by utilities that the
government's decision to end nuclear power generation earlier
than planned amounted to expropriation of their plants.
Following the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, Germany
announced plans to exit nuclear energy by 2022, effectively
speeding up a 2002 plan to eventually shut the plants.
The affected utilities, E.ON, RWE and
Vattenfall, have lodged constitutional complaints and
could claim as much as 19 billion euros ($21.1 billion) if the
court rules in their favour.
The 2011 law may have restricted ownership, but not led to
outright expropriation, Ferdinand Kirchhof, Constitutional Court
vice president, told the second day of a two-day hearing.
Kirchhof questioned whether it could be qualified as the
withdrawal of property "if an instrument is being withdrawn at
some point", referring to the fact that Germany had merely
accelerated the shutdown generally agreed upon in 2002.
Utilities, however, argue that the 2011 move overturned a
decision from a year earlier which backed extending the lifespan
of some plants and plan to claim damages for the production
volumes they say they will be forced to forfeit.
Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said that the
additional production granted under the life-time extension in
2010 was not legally protected.
A court decision will take several months and require a
majority of the eight-judge panel.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
