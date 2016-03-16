* 2011 law may have restricted ownership -vice president
* Decision to take several months, majority needed
* Court questions Vattenfall's ability to lodge complaint
KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 16 Germany's highest
court on Wednesday challenged claims by power firms that a
government decision to end nuclear power generation earlier than
planned amounted to expropriation of their plants.
Following the Fukushima disaster in Japan in March 2011,
Germany announced plans to exit nuclear energy by 2022,
effectively speeding up a plan first drawn up in 2002 to
eventually shut all of the country's reactors.
Utilities argue that the move overturned a decision from
late 2010, which backed extending the lifespan of some plants,
and plan to claim damages for the production volumes they say
they will be forced to forfeit.
They claim the accelerated shutdown robbed them of 1,800
terawatt hours of future production, enough to power Europe's
biggest economy for about three years.
The affected utilities, E.ON, RWE and
Vattenfall, have all lodged constitutional complaints
and could claim as much as 19 billion euros ($21 billion) should
the court rule in their favour.
Ferdinand Kirchhof, vice president of Germany's
Constitutional Court, told the second day of a closely watched
two-day hearing that the 2011 law may have restricted ownership,
but not led to outright expropriation.
Kirchhof questioned whether it could be qualified as the
withdrawal of property "if an instrument is being withdrawn at
some point", referring to the fact that Germany had merely
accelerated the shutdown agreed upon in 2002.
Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said that the
additional production granted under the lifespan extension in
2010 was not legally protected.
A ruling will take several months and requires a majority of
the eight-judge panel. If the judges are split evenly, the
complaints will automatically be rejected.
EnBW, Germany's third-largest utility, has not
lodged a complaint as it is effectively owned by the public,
which prevents it from doing so. The court therefore questioned
Vattenfall's ability to take such a step, since it is owned by
the Swedish state.
