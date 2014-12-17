* Companies have already set aside provisions
* Fund would ringfence money for decommissioning
* Germany to exit nuclear power by 2022
(Adds economy ministry comment)
BERLIN, Dec 17 Germany plans to set up a fund to
ringfence 17 billion ($21.2 billion) euros nuclear power firms
have set aside to cover the long-term costs of decommissioning
plants, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday.
There has been concern in Germany that taxpayers could foot
part of the bill to shut the plants because the money put aside
by the firms to cover decommissioning costs could be lost in the
event of a bankruptcy, or used for something else.
Citing an internal document from the economy and environment
ministries, the German newspaper said the utility companies
should pay 17 billion euros into a fund in instalments to meet
the longer-term costs, while about 19 billion euros of their
provisions would pay for dismantling and waste storage.
"We can't be sure that all nuclear power generators will
survive the changes on the energy market and meet their
long-term obligations in decommissioning," the ministry paper
said.
The document said the 36 billion euros already set aside by
Germany's four nuclear operators E.ON, RWE,
EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall was neither
"bankruptcy proof" nor "committed to a particular cause".
Germany decided to close all its nuclear plants by 2022
after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan three years ago.
A spokeswoman for the economy ministry said the paper was an
internal document from October and one of several proposals. She
said the government had looked at various options after media
reports earlier this year said the utility companies were
considering restructuring their provisions.
"One of the possible options was the creation of a fund, but
this idea has not been pursued up to now in the economy
ministry," she said.
The newspaper suggested that in case of insolvency, the
costs for nuclear decommissioning should be met first. It said
the sole objective of the fund would be to ensure all costs are
met and would not absolve utilities of their responsibilities.
($1 = 0.8010 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by David Clarke)