By Christoph Steitz
| FRANKFURT, Sept 3
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Germany's big utilities are
looking to a new business of leasing solar systems as a strategy
to help halt a fall in their share of the home market, which has
already become the world's biggest solar energy producer without
them.
By 2017, analysts expect a push by top utilities E.ON
and RWE into renewable energy to bring
their slide in market share and in profits to a halt. Solar
leasing may play a role in such a turnaround and will be a
development to watch.
"Smarthomes, solar leasing will be an incremental
opportunity that can help utilities capitalise on their customer
base," said Deepa Venkateswaran, a senior analyst at Bernstein
Research.
The top three utilities E.ON, RWE and EnBW
currently own just 0.003 percent of all German solar capacity.
A slew of smaller, green-energy providers have built wind
and solar capacity, benefiting from state subsidies under
Germany's plan to phase out nuclear power by 2022.
Germany now has nearly 37 gigawatts of installed solar
capacity, meeting 28.5 percent of its domestic power demand in
the first half of 2014, according to energy industry lobby BDEW.
After RWE lost 5 percent of its German clients and E.ON lost
12 percent over the last three years, the big utilities are in
the midst of a profound rethink on how to handle the competition
from renewables.
"We're now in the process of understanding how it works when
it's not simply about building a power plant and selling
electricity and gas. That's simply not in our DNA," said Thomas
Unnerstall, board member at N-ERGIE, Germany's eighth-largest
utility by sales.
"This (solar leasing) is one way of doing that."
Households do not need the expertise of big utilities to buy
solar panels and install them on roofs. Nor can the utilities
profit from selling solar panels, a market long-ago captured by
Asian players.
But utilities can equip business clients such as
supermarkets, petrol stations and warehouses with tailor-made
roof-top installations for a monthly fee.
The selling point: Customers don't need to worry about
operation and maintenance, can save up to a fifth of their
energy bills and do not have to shell out capital costs of 1
million euros ($1.3 million) or more depending on size.
KEEPING CLIENTS
This model has been successful in California, where
companies including Solar City have provided hundreds of
millions of dollars in third-party funding to get solar power
off the ground.
Furthermore, as power costs for German firms rise to the
highest level in Europe, companies are looking for ways to cut
energy bills by producing more power in-house.
So far, only a few players are active in Germany's nascent
solar leasing sector, including PV.A Leasing in Europa, N-ERGIE
and RWE.
For N-ERGIE, the contribution of solar leasing to the
group's 2.87 billion euros of annual sales is still negligible,
Unnerstall said.
He added that it yielded a return of 6 to 7 percent on
capital employed, a measure of the value a company gets out of
its assets. This is higher than the 5.4 percent Germany's
biggest utilities are likely to report for this year and 4.9
percent for next, according to Exane BNP Paribas.
"We think that the profit mix of (Germany's) utilities will
significantly shift towards renewables in the next few years,"
said Matthias Heck, senior analyst at rating agency Moody's.
German solar company Conergy, which has teamed up
with RWE to offer leasing services, reckons it will take until
2017 before Germany's solar leasing market takes off.
"For RWE, one of the key drivers is to keep clients. That
way clients still pay their bills while the utility keeps
control of the power generation," said Josefin Berg, solar power
analyst at research firm IHS.
"In the future we could expect further utilities to ally
with solar groups in the area of leasing."
($1 = 0.7603 euro)
