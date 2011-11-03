FRANKFURT Nov 3 German chemicals trade group VCI said it still expected the nation's chemicals businesses to see 2010 revenues increase by 10 percent but warned that customers were showing caution.

As a result of the credit crisis and financial market jitters, customers were running down their inventories rather than buying chemicals, the lobby group said on Thursday.

"Given their good order backlog, our industrial customers have again expanded their production volume. Once stockpiles have been used up, they will order more chemicals again," said VCI chairman Klaus Engel.

The group also reiterated its previous outlook for industry output volume to rise 5 percent this year.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, said third-quarter industry revenues rose 6.5 percent year-on-year on 2.5 percent higher output.

European chemical groups last month warned of slowing demand from construction industry customers in both fast-growing Asia and moribund Europe, compounding problems with rising raw materials costs. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)