FRANKFURT Nov 3 German chemicals trade group
VCI said it still expected the nation's chemicals businesses to
see 2010 revenues increase by 10 percent but warned that
customers were showing caution.
As a result of the credit crisis and financial market
jitters, customers were running down their inventories rather
than buying chemicals, the lobby group said on Thursday.
"Given their good order backlog, our industrial customers
have again expanded their production volume. Once stockpiles
have been used up, they will order more chemicals again," said
VCI chairman Klaus Engel.
The group also reiterated its previous outlook for industry
output volume to rise 5 percent this year.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, said third-quarter industry revenues rose 6.5 percent
year-on-year on 2.5 percent higher output.
European chemical groups last month warned of slowing demand
from construction industry customers in both fast-growing Asia
and moribund Europe, compounding problems with rising raw
materials costs.
