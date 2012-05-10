FRANKFURT May 10 German chemicals trade group
VCI said demand from Asia and Latin America helped the nation's
chemicals businesses to higher first-quarter revenues compared
with the previous quarter and put them on track to match last
year's sales in 2012.
"Order books are filling again. Economic indicators give
grounds for confidence," said VCI chairman Klaus Engel.
But he cautioned that the European debt crisis was still
dampening the recovery in VCI's home region, which is its most
important export market.
The group reiterated its previous outlook for the full-year
industry output volume to stagnate and for revenues to rise by 1
percent.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, said first-quarter industry revenues rose 3.5 percent
from the previous quarter, while declining 1 percent
year-on-year.
Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemicals
maker by sales, said last month it still expected sales and
operating earnings rising this year as growth would kick in
during the second half of the year following year-on-year
declines in the first half.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)