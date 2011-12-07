FRANKFURT Dec 7 German chemicals trade group VCI lowered its outlook for sector sales this year and predicted a marked slowdown in growth next year as the European credit crisis takes its toll.

The trade group said on Wednesday that industry revenues should grow 2 percent next year, down from an expected 9 percent in 2011, which was revised lower from a 10 percent estimate issued in September.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industry after carmakers and engineering companies, also said the sector output volume should edge 1 percent higher next year, slowing from an expected 4 percent increase in 2011.

Its previous estimate for this year's volume growth was for 5 percent.

Growth was slowing but there was "no panic mood" among member companies, the trade group said.

European chemical groups in October warned of slowing demand from construction industry customers in both fast-growing Asia and moribund Europe, compounding problems with rising raw materials costs.

The chemical sector's dependence on highly cyclical machinery makers, carmakers and builders makes it especially vulnerable to a downturn. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger)