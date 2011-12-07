HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 9:56 A.M. EST/1456 GMT
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT Dec 7 German chemicals trade group VCI lowered its outlook for sector sales this year and predicted a marked slowdown in growth next year as the European credit crisis takes its toll.
The trade group said on Wednesday that industry revenues should grow 2 percent next year, down from an expected 9 percent in 2011, which was revised lower from a 10 percent estimate issued in September.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industry after carmakers and engineering companies, also said the sector output volume should edge 1 percent higher next year, slowing from an expected 4 percent increase in 2011.
Its previous estimate for this year's volume growth was for 5 percent.
Growth was slowing but there was "no panic mood" among member companies, the trade group said.
European chemical groups in October warned of slowing demand from construction industry customers in both fast-growing Asia and moribund Europe, compounding problems with rising raw materials costs.
The chemical sector's dependence on highly cyclical machinery makers, carmakers and builders makes it especially vulnerable to a downturn. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 South Africa's gold industry, which faces a class action suit from miners who contracted the fatal lung disease silicosis, said on Wednesday the government had 3.7 billion rand ($275 million) in a fund available for compensation to sufferers.
LONDON, Feb 8 Luxury sports car maker McLaren Automotive said it will create more than 200 jobs in Britain by bringing production of its carbon-fibre chassis from Austria to northern England, a move it said had been initiated long before the Brexit vote.