FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German chemicals trade group
VCI cut its revenue outlook for the nation's chemicals
businesses as uncertainty over the European debt crisis weighed
on domestic industrial customers' orders.
The group said it now expected stagnant sales this year,
where it had previously seen a 2 percent gain.
"The EU debt crisis is now also palpable in our domestic
business. Many of our industrial customers are curtailing output
and ordering less chemicals," said VCI Chairman Klaus Engel.
The association predicted a 3 percent decline in industry
output volumes, compared with a previous outlook for unchanged
volumes.
But VCI added that member businesses would be able to charge
2.5 percent higher prices this year, up from a previous forecast
of 2 percent.
In their export businesses, members have seen dynamic
markets in China and South America offset a decline in southern
Europe, VCI said.
German Chemicals giant BASF in July predicted a
decline at its core chemicals businesses but stuck to its
outlook of higher operating earnings this year, shored up by its
oil and gas division.
Last month, smaller peer Lanxess predicted flat
earnings in the second half on weakness in Europe and slower
growth in Asia but stopped short of curtailing its full-year
outlook.
