FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German chemicals trade group VCI cut its revenue outlook for the nation's chemicals businesses as uncertainty over the European debt crisis weighed on domestic industrial customers' orders.

The group said it now expected stagnant sales this year, where it had previously seen a 2 percent gain.

"The EU debt crisis is now also palpable in our domestic business. Many of our industrial customers are curtailing output and ordering less chemicals," said VCI Chairman Klaus Engel.

The association predicted a 3 percent decline in industry output volumes, compared with a previous outlook for unchanged volumes.

But VCI added that member businesses would be able to charge 2.5 percent higher prices this year, up from a previous forecast of 2 percent.

In their export businesses, members have seen dynamic markets in China and South America offset a decline in southern Europe, VCI said.

German Chemicals giant BASF in July predicted a decline at its core chemicals businesses but stuck to its outlook of higher operating earnings this year, shored up by its oil and gas division.

Last month, smaller peer Lanxess predicted flat earnings in the second half on weakness in Europe and slower growth in Asia but stopped short of curtailing its full-year outlook. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)