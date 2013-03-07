FRANKFURT, March 7 German chemicals trade group VCI said it still expected the nation's chemicals businesses to see revenues grow by 2 percent this year, driven by demand from overseas customers.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, reiterated it expects member businesses to charge 0.5 percent higher prices in 2013 and chemical output volumes to rise 1.5 percent.

"The mood in the German chemical industry has brightened at the start of the year," VCI managing director Utz Tillmann told journalists late on Wednesday.

Members were banking on an upswing in the second half of 2013, he added.

Industry sales rose 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, on 0.4 percent higher output volumes and average producer price increases of 2 percent, the lobby group said.

Industry bellwether BASF last month said it aims to increase sales and earnings in all operating segments in 2013 after fourth-quarter earnings missed forecasts. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)