UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds VDA comment, detail and background)
BERLIN, March 2 New car sales in Germany, Europe's biggest auto market, rose 7 percent in February and are heading for a modest gain this year compared with 2014 levels, the VDA industry association said.
Sales of new passenger cars totalled 223,300 units last month, expanding two-month registrations by 5 percent to 434,600 cars, Berlin-based VDA said on Monday.
Though exports and car production in Germany were down 5 percent each in the first two months, registrations may still post a "modest improvement" in 2015 on last year's 3.04 million cars, VDA said.
"The automotive year 2015 has got off to a good start," VDA president Matthias Wissmann said at a briefing in Geneva ahead of the annual auto show in the Swiss city.
Separately, registrations in France, Europe's No. 3 market, gained 4.1 percent in February, slightly lower than January's 5.9 percent gain, with foreign-owned brands driving momentum, industry body CCFA reported earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.