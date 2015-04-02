UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG, Germany, April 2 Sales of new passenger cars in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, increased 9 percent in March to about 323,000 vehicles, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
First-quarter deliveries were up 6.5 percent, one of the people said on condition he not be identified because official car sales data hasn't been released yet. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.