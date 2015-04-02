HAMBURG, Germany, April 2 Sales of new passenger cars in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, increased 9 percent in March to about 323,000 vehicles, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

First-quarter deliveries were up 6.5 percent, one of the people said on condition he not be identified because official car sales data hasn't been released yet. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)