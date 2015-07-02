HAMBURG, July 2 German new car sales jumped around 13 percent in June, the highest monthly gain this year, an industry source said on Thursday.

Six-month deliveries of new passenger cars in Europe's largest auto market gained 5 percent, the source said on condition he not be named because official data hasn't been published yet.

Germany's VDA auto industry association, representing carmakers such as Volkswagen and Daimler, will outline June sales at a press conference in Berlin at 0930 GMT. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)