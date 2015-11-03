HAMBURG Nov 3 New car sales in Germany rose 1 percent in October and were up 5 percent in the first ten months of the year, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is expected to publish official registration data later on Tuesday.

Higher sales in Europe's largest car market indicate that the region's auto recovery is continuing after France and Spain reported October sales gains of 1 percent and 5.2 percent respectively in October.

