FRANKFURT Dec 2 Growth in German passenger car sales accelerated to 8.9 percent in November, though deliveries of the VW brand, rocked by an emissions scandal, slipped by 2 percent, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said on Wednesday.

German passenger car sales stood at 272,377 in November. In October, sales had advanced by 1 percent to 278,400 cars. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)