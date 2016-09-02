HAMBURG, Sept 2 Sales of new cars in Germany jumped by more than 8 percent to around 245,000 vehicles in August, rebounding from a decline in the previous month, an industry source said on Friday.

"We see that private purchases have significantly picked up," the person told Reuters.

In the eight months through August, passenger-car registrations in Europe's largest auto market were up between 5.5 and 6 percent, the source said on condition he not be identified because official data has not yet been released.

Germany's KBA federal motor watchdog is expected to publish official data for August later on Friday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Christoph Steitz)