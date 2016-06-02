HAMBURG, June 2 Sales of new cars in Germany jumped around 10 percent in May, an auto industry source said on Thursday.

Registrations of passenger cars in Europe's largest auto market were up between 6.5 percent and 6.8 percent in the first five months, the source said on condition he not be named because official figures have not yet been released. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)