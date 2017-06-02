BERLIN, June 2 German new car registrations jumped almost 13 percent in May thanks to two extra business days, an industry source said.

Deliveries in Europe's biggest auto market increased to 324,000 cars, with five-month registrations up between 4.5 and 5 percent to about 1.46 million vehicles, the source told Reuters on Friday.

Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority is expected to publish official sales data later on Friday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)