FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
German new car sales up 1.5 pct in July -source
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 2, 2017 / 8:14 AM / in a day

German new car sales up 1.5 pct in July -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German new car sales edged up 1.5 percent in July to about 283,000 vehicles, with customer demand slowed by the summer holidays, an auto industry source said.

Seven-month new car registrations in Europe's largest auto market rose 2.8 percent to slightly more than 2 million vehicles, the source said, declining to be named because official car-sales data has not been published yet.

The share of diesel-car registrations slumped by 12.5 percent last month, continuing its decline amid public calls for diesels to be banned from major cities to crack down on pollution.

Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA is expected to release official registrations later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.