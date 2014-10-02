UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG Oct 2 Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe's biggest auto market, rose by more than 5 percent in September, rebounding after a slight decline in August, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Over the first nine months of the year, sales were up by 2.9 percent, the person said. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources