FRANKFURT, June 2 Passenger car registrations in Germany fell by 7 percent to 256,400 vehicles in May, auto industry association VDA said on Tuesday, citing the fact that the month had two fewer business days than the year-earlier period.

Excluding that effect, car registrations grew by almost 4 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)