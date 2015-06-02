UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 2 Passenger car registrations in Germany fell by 7 percent to 256,400 vehicles in May, auto industry association VDA said on Tuesday, citing the fact that the month had two fewer business days than the year-earlier period.
Excluding that effect, car registrations grew by almost 4 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.