UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 4 Sales of new cars in Germany rose about 7 percent in July to around 290,000 autos, industry sources said.
The increase has extended the seven-month gain in new car sales in Europe's biggest auto market to about 1.9 million units, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Official vehicle registrations data will be published by Germany's VDA auto industry association later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.