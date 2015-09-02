UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* August German passenger car registrations up 6 percent
* Year-to-date German registrations up 6 percent
* German car exports up 17 percent year-on-year (Recasts, adding official data)
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Sales of new cars in Germany rose about 6 percent to 226,300 cars in August, German auto association VDA said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
Year-to-date more than 2.1 million cars have been registered in Germany, a rise of 6 percent, VDA said. Of these, 1.54 million vehicles were German brands, VDA said.
Exports from Germany rose 17 percent on the year in August, to 265,600 vehicles, VDA said. Between January and August, vehicle exports rose 2 percent to 2.92 million vehicles. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.