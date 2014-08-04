UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Aug 4 German new car sales bounced back in July to grow between 6 and 7 percent year-on-year, an auto-industry source told Reuters on Monday.
Seven-month registrations of new passenger cars in Europe's largest auto market were up almost 3 percent, the source said, declining to be named because official numbers have not yet been released.
By comparison, German car sales fell 2 percent in June, reflecting the loss of one working day compared with the previous year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources