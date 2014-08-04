BERLIN Aug 4 German new car sales increased 6.8 percent in July, bouncing back from a small decline in June, Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said on Monday.

Registrations rose to 270,249 passenger cars year-on-year, extending the seven-month gain to 3 percent or 1.81 million autos, the KBA said.

German car sales fell 2 percent in June because the same month a year earlier had one more working day. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)