HAMBURG, Germany Nov 4 Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, rose 3.7 percent in October, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ten-month deliveries were up 3 percent, the person said on condition he not be identified because official registration data has not been published yet. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ralf Banser and Christoph Steitz)