BERLIN Jan 5 Sales of new cars in Germany rose 7.7 percent in December to about 247,000 vehicles, an industry source said.

Registrations of new passenger cars in Europe's largest auto market increased 5.6 percent last year to 3.21 million vehicles from 3.04 million a year ago, the source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany's VDA auto industry association will publish official sales data later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)