HAMBURG Feb 3 Passenger car registrations in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, rose about 2.5 percent in January to around 210,000 autos, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Increased demand in Germany, whose auto market is dominated by local players Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes, confirmed that auto sales in most of Europe have continued rising in 2015.

Industry data released earlier this week showed that in Spain and France, January sales rose 27.5 percent and 5.9 percent respectively. In Italy, new car sales rose 10.9 percent in January. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)