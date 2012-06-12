BERLIN, June 12 The city state of Berlin could
buy back all of municipal water utility Berliner Wasserbetriebe
after France's Veolia Environnement signaled it wanted
to sell its stake, Welt Online quoted a city official as saying.
Quoting Kathrin Bierwirth, spokeswoman for Berlin's finance
minister Ulrich Nussbaum, Welt Online said the parties in the
city senate's governing coalition must now decide whether they
wanted to accept Veolia's offer.
A spokesman for Berliner Wasserbetriebe declined to comment
on the report, while nobody was immediately available for
comment at the Berlin Senate. A Veolia spokeswoman declined to
comment.
German utility RWE has already agreed with Berlin
city state on the sale of its 24.95 percent stake in
Berlinwasser Holding.
Welt Online, citing unconfirmed reports, said that stake
could be worth around 650 million euros ($809.71 million) and
said Veolia's offer price could be also in that area.
Veolia recently appealed against a decision by a German
court to reject the French utility's bid to block the sale of
RWE's stake. Veolia said it wanted all details of the
negotiations for the sale before any final accord was signed.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
