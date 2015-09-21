BERLIN, Sept 21 German economy minister Sigmar
Gabriel called on carmaker Volkswagen to fully clear up
allegations that it manipulated emission readings, saying he was
concerned about the reputation of the country's carmakers as a
result of the 'bad incident'.
"That this is a bad case, I think is clear," Gabriel told
journalists after a senior German enviroment ministry official
described the case as "blatant consumer deception".
"You will understand that we are worried that the
justifiably excellent reputation of the German car industry and
in particular that of Volkswagen suffers," Gabriel added.
The comments came after the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency said on Friday that Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE had used
software for diesel cars that deceived regulators measuring
toxic emissions.
