PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BERLIN Nov 2 The supervisory board of Volkswagen will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday, Nov. 4, to consult on a wide-ranging restructuring of the carmaker, two supervisory board sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Management and labour leaders are currently seeking to reach agreement on cost cuts and strategy in time for a Nov. 18 meeting of the supervisory board to ratify spending targets across the group for the coming years.
The sheer size of the revamp, with the need for cost savings amplified by Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal, made the extraordinary meeting necessary, the sources said, adding no decisions were expected to be made.
Herbert Diess, head of the German carmaker's core VW brand, wants to cut annual costs at the troubled division by 3.7 billion euros through 2021 in a so-called future pact with workers, sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters last month.
German newspaper Handelsblatt, which was first to report the extraordinary meeting, said that costs were to be cut by 8 billion euros across the group.
VW and the group's works council declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc