COLOGNE, Germany, April 18 Employers in Germany's engineering sector said on Wednesday they had offered workers in the IG Metall union in the pivotal state of North Rhine-Westphalia a pay rise of 3 percent over a 14-month period.

Horst-Werner Maier-Hunke, leading negotiations for the NRW employers, announced the offer.

The union is demanding a 6.5 percent pay rise for the 3.6 million employees in the sector nationally.

Talks between the employers and union, which represents some 700,000 workers in the sector in Germany's most populous state, are taking place in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Cologne.

On Thursday, engineering employers in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to many of Germany's leading carmakers such as Daimler and Porsche, will meet with local IG Metall to discuss wages.

The two states often serve a pilot function for the rest of the country.

(Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)