BERLIN, April 2 A German public sector wage rise
secured at the weekend is likely to bolster wage demands in the
private sector that will pressure companies but could also pave
the way for a much-needed revival of consumption without risking
undue inflation pressure.
Under a deal agreed on Saturday, around 2 million public
sector workers are set for a 3.5 percent pay increase this year
and a 6.3 percent increase over two years, including this year.
The increases are above expectations, much to the dismay of
some already cash-strapped municipalities, and are likely to
embolden employees in other sectors to demand wage rises as the
German economy continues to outperform its euro zone peers.
"Other trade unions will table similar demands and in those
industries which cyclically seem to be doing fine, such as metal
engineering, the result will be slightly above the result for
the public sector," said Berenberg Bank's Holger Schmieding.
"Workers think they can push harder in these industries, as
they see the public sector as having to be cautious due to the
euro zone crisis."
Years of restrained wage growth has boosted Germany's
competitiveness, and combined with labour market reforms, has
helped cut unemployment to its lowest in two decades at 6.7
percent. Workers have often agreed to forego wage hikes in
return for job security.
But economists say this trend has also dampened consumer
spending, making Europe's biggest economy too reliant on exports
which are vulnerable to uncertain global growth and weak demand
in the euro zone while it tackles its debt crisis.
Real compensation in Germany has actually fallen since the
birth of the single currency in 1999, according to the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
"This (deal) provides some hope in rebalancing of the
economy," said Jennifer McKeown at Capital Economics. "What we
need to really undo those imbalances is a strong consumer
recovery, but so far, we are only seeing a pretty modest
recovery ... It is not enough to pull peripheral countries out
of their recession."
This year, wages for some 9 million workers in Germany's 41
million workforce are up for negotiation and the country has
seen a series of strikes recently, putting pressure on employers
to raise initial pay offers.
Services union Ver.di is now urging strikes at Deutsche
Telekom in order to push through its demand for a 6.5
percent wage hike for around 51,000 workers.
BIG SPENDERS?
German wage deals reached so far this year have outstripped
inflation, which registered 2.1 percent in March. The steel
sector agreed a 3.8 percent hike for some 75,000 employees while
Deutsche Post agreed a 4 percent hike for 130,000.
Other sectors are calling for wage hikes of around 6
percent, with the powerful manufacturing union IG Metall seeking
a 6.5 percent hike for three million people.
That could pose inflation risk over the medium term given
that the European Central Bank is expected to keep interest
rates at a low 1 percent until well into next year.
"The wage rises presents a danger in terms of fuelling
inflation in the medium run. The ECB's monetary policy is
already too loose for Germany and will be even more so going
forward," said Ulrike Rondorf at Commerzbank.
Yet a number of economists say that if wage deals continue
to stay below 4 percent, they are unlikely to fuel too much
inflation given accompanying productivity gains.
"I don't think the public sector wage hike is very
inflationary," said Berenberg Bank's Schmieding.
"If you have productivity gains of 1.5 percent, you end up
with a rise of labour unit costs of 2.5 percent ... not the kind
of runaway inflation that Germans are typically afraid of, that
would undermine the value of their wealth."
Schmieding said inflation would only begin to be problematic
if such wage deals were struck over a long period of time.
One immediate, albeit moderate, second-round inflation
effect could be higher municipality charges, as authorities look
for ways to fund higher wages for public sector employees.
The deal agreed on Saturday will cost communities some 2.2
billion euros in 2012 and about 4.3 billion euros in 2013. While
some communities can amply afford this, others will have to
scrape together funding.
"Some communities can barely afford these costs and will
sink further into debt," said Franz-Reinhard Habbel, a spokesman
for Germany's Association of Towns and Municipalities. "We'll
have to consider raising certain charges and taxes."
German consumers are traditionally big savers compared to
their counterparts in the United States and much of Europe.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday the public
sector deal was unlikely to boost domestic demand dramatically
and economists agreed Germans were still more likely to save
than spend.
However, GfK's consumer confidence index has risen for six
out of the last seven months and remains near a year-high.
Meanwhile, imports rose by 2.4 percent in January, faster than
exports and beating forecasts.
Economic growth is expected to slow to 0.7 percent this
year, from 3 percent last year, but Rolf Buerkl, a researcher
for GfK market research group, said inflation-beating pay rises
could see consumption growth exceed overall economic growth this
year for the first time in years.
"This (public sector) agreement puts wages above the
expected inflation rate, which means a rise in real wages which
should have a positive effect on consumption," said Buerkl.
"We are sticking to our forecast for private consumption to
grow 1 percent this year after 1.5 percent last year."
