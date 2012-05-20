(Refiles to fix fault with text formatting in first paragraph,
BERLIN, May 20 A record-breaking pay deal will
give millions of German workers their biggest rise in wages in
two decades, boost consumption in Europe's biggest economy and
help towards adjusting the regional imbalances that have caused
severe tensions within the euro zone, analysts said on Sunday.
Germany's largest industrial union IG Metall agreed to a
4.3-percent pay rise from employers just before dawn on
Saturday, giving the 3.6 million car and engineering industry
workers their biggest wage increase since a 5.4 percent deal in
1992.
The eye-catching 4.3 percent increase in the headline number
will cover the 12 months from May 1 to April 30, 2013, union
officials said. The agreement that ends a series of disruptive
strikes takes effect from April 1, 2012 but will encompass a
13-month period. Workers will get no raise for April 2012.
The highest wage increase in two decades was agreed after
German political leaders broke a long-standing, self-imposed
taboo of staying out of wage talks and instead repeatedly called
for strong pay rises.
Low wage growth in Germany has been identified as a source
of danger in the euro zone with economists blaming it for
causing imbalances that have exacerbated the sovereign debt
crisis. Nominal wage growth in Germany was 1 percent on average
from 2007 compared to 2.7 percent in the combined euro zone.
"I think it is a good agreement that will contribute to the
rebalancing in the euro area," said Guntram Wolff, deputy
director of EU policy think tank Bruegel in Brussels, after the
breakthrough in the talks being closely watched across Europe.
Even though wages in the crisis-hit euro zone periphery are
falling, German workers this year are savouring the benefits of
a robust economy, a healthy labour market and the unusual verbal
backing for higher wages from political leaders, such as Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble who earlier in May said German wages
should grow faster than in the rest of Europe.
"The IG Metall pay deal is another clear sign that the era
of very moderate wage increases is over," said Joerg Kraemer,
chief economist at Commerzbank, adding that German unit labour
costs will now rise in excess of the euro zone average.
"This helps the peripheral countries to regain the loss in
price competitiveness they had suffered relative to the
euro-zone between the introduction of the euro and the burst of
the debt bubble," he said. "But the euro zone as a whole gets
weaker when Germany loses price competitiveness."
More money in the wallets of German consumers should in
theory boost demand for imports from European partners.
Economists believe higher labour costs in Germany could, over
time, also make products manufactured elsewhere in Europe more
competitive relative to those made here.
BENCHMARK DEAL
The IG Metall deal, which will cost engineering employers
some 7 billion euros, came after an all-night negotiating
session in the southwestern town of Sindelfingen, near
Stuttgart. The sector is at the heart of the German economy.
The deal will also set a standard for other agreements even
though analysts believe other unions will not be able to match
the results in the thriving engineering sector, which represents
Germany's leading manufacturing sector that includes carmaking
powerhouses such as Volkswagen, Daimler
and BMW.
"The deal will set a benchmark for other sectors in
Germany," said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg who
calculated it works out at a 3.97 percent annual pay rise if the
13th month is included. "But as few sectors are as buoyant as
metal engineering with its focus on the global market, wage
gains in other sectors are likely to modestly lag behind."
It exceeded the 6.3 percent pay rise over a 24-month period
that Germany's 2 million public sector workers agreed to accept
on March 31 that will cost taxpayers some 7 billion euros over
the next two years.
The above-average pay increases in Germany come after a
decade of wage deals that even failed to keep pace with the
country's inflation rate of around 2 percent. The moderate
agreements had improved the country's competitiveness and helped
the unemployment rate fall to a two-decade low. But that put
strains on the single currency.
"Higher German wage inflation is part and parcel of the
internal rebalancing of Europe," Schmieding said. "The shift
within the euro zone, already visible in a decline in Germany's
trade surplus with other euro zone members and an export boom in
the euro periphery, will become even stronger over time."
Schmieding said declining wages in countries like Greece and
rising wages in Germany show that rebalancing within the euro
zone is possible without causing the euro zone to lose members.
"Countries do not have to leave the euro and devalue a new
currency," he said. "The facts prove that they can rebalance
within the protective umbrella of the single currency."
