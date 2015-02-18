BERLIN Feb 18 Germany's powerful IG Metall
union said on Wednesday its members would stage walkouts in the
western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) to raise pressure
on employers before a potentially decisive phase of wage talks.
IG Metall, which represents 3.7 million workers in Germany's
engineering and metalworking sector, wants a 5.5 percent pay
increase for 2015 and says solid growth in Europe's biggest
economy justifies its claim.
It has rejected an offer from employers for a 2.2 percent
pay rise for 2015 from March.
German economic growth grew by a stronger than expected 0.7
percent in the fourth quarter of 2014 and inflation turned
negative in January for the first time since the global
financial crisis in 2009.
Employers said they did not comprehend the announcement.
"Warning strikes which are on the scale of full-scale strikes
are completely disproportionate," said Luitwin Mallmann, head of
the employers association Metall NRW in a statement.
The head of IG Metall in NRW, Knut Giesler, said talks had
stalled and warning strikes would start on Thursday and continue
on Feb. 20 and 23.
"We are still far off a good solution," he said in a
statement. "We want to give some impetus with our warning
strikes. Employers now have just a few days left to find a
solution at the negotiating table."
Some 640,000 workers in nearly 2,800 companies have already
held walkouts in the last few weeks with the southern state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg and NRW most affected.
Carmakers BMW, Daimler and auto supplier
Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F have been hit.
The union conducts negotiations with employers in each state
separately. The first state to reach a deal sets a precedent for
the whole country.
A new round of negotiations in Baden-Wuerttemberg is due to
start on Feb. 23.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Matthias Inverardi; Editing
by Michael Nienaber and Tom Heneghan)