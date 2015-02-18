BERLIN Feb 18 Germany's powerful IG Metall union said on Wednesday its members would stage walkouts in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) to raise pressure on employers before a potentially decisive phase of wage talks.

IG Metall, which represents 3.7 million workers in Germany's engineering and metalworking sector, wants a 5.5 percent pay increase for 2015 and says solid growth in Europe's biggest economy justifies its claim.

It has rejected an offer from employers for a 2.2 percent pay rise for 2015 from March.

German economic growth grew by a stronger than expected 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014 and inflation turned negative in January for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2009.

Employers said they did not comprehend the announcement. "Warning strikes which are on the scale of full-scale strikes are completely disproportionate," said Luitwin Mallmann, head of the employers association Metall NRW in a statement.

The head of IG Metall in NRW, Knut Giesler, said talks had stalled and warning strikes would start on Thursday and continue on Feb. 20 and 23.

"We are still far off a good solution," he said in a statement. "We want to give some impetus with our warning strikes. Employers now have just a few days left to find a solution at the negotiating table."

Some 640,000 workers in nearly 2,800 companies have already held walkouts in the last few weeks with the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and NRW most affected.

Carmakers BMW, Daimler and auto supplier Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F have been hit.

The union conducts negotiations with employers in each state separately. The first state to reach a deal sets a precedent for the whole country.

A new round of negotiations in Baden-Wuerttemberg is due to start on Feb. 23.