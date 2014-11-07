HAMBURG Nov 7 Germany's biggest union IG Metall is likely to seek wage rises of up to 6 percent next year for the 3.7 million workers in the country's metals and electrical sector, despite a backdrop of slowing growth and low inflation in Europe's largest economy.

Two regional branches of the union in northern Germany agreed on Friday to push for salary increases of 5-6 percent in negotiations with engineering sector employers that are due to begin in January.

The regional demands form the basis of a national wage request that the union is expected to discuss next week in Frankfurt and finalise on Nov. 27.

Wage demands are often far above the level that is finally agreed between unions and employers. Last year, IG Metall sought a 5.5 percent raise over 12 months for its workers, before agreeing to a 20-month deal that saw wages rise 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent in two steps.

Since then, the German economy has cooled, hit by weaker demand from euro zone trading partners and a spike in uncertainty linked to the Ukraine crisis and troubles in the Middle East. Annual inflation has also slowed, hovering below the 1 percent level.

"Given the uncertainty about the German economic outlook, the wage demand should be smaller," said Eckart Tuchtfeld, an economist at Commerzbank. He predicted that the final agreement would lie somewhere around 3 percent.

Hagen Lesch of the IW economic institute in Cologne, pointing to weak productivity growth of roughly 1 percent, described the wage demand as "divorced from reality".

"Any wage deal above this level (of productivity) would endanger jobs because companies can't push through higher prices at the moment," said Lesch.

IG Metall however, argues that productivity gains and price rises provide room for a 3-3.5 percent increase. On top of that they want a portion of employer profits.

The union is also hoping workers will benefit from international pressure on Germany to stimulate domestic demand through higher wages. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)