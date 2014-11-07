HAMBURG Nov 7 Germany's biggest union IG Metall
is likely to seek wage rises of up to 6 percent next year for
the 3.7 million workers in the country's metals and electrical
sector, despite a backdrop of slowing growth and low inflation
in Europe's largest economy.
Two regional branches of the union in northern Germany
agreed on Friday to push for salary increases of 5-6 percent in
negotiations with engineering sector employers that are due to
begin in January.
The regional demands form the basis of a national wage
request that the union is expected to discuss next week in
Frankfurt and finalise on Nov. 27.
Wage demands are often far above the level that is finally
agreed between unions and employers. Last year, IG Metall sought
a 5.5 percent raise over 12 months for its workers, before
agreeing to a 20-month deal that saw wages rise 3.4 percent and
2.2 percent in two steps.
Since then, the German economy has cooled, hit by weaker
demand from euro zone trading partners and a spike in
uncertainty linked to the Ukraine crisis and troubles in the
Middle East. Annual inflation has also slowed, hovering below
the 1 percent level.
"Given the uncertainty about the German economic outlook,
the wage demand should be smaller," said Eckart Tuchtfeld, an
economist at Commerzbank. He predicted that the final agreement
would lie somewhere around 3 percent.
Hagen Lesch of the IW economic institute in Cologne,
pointing to weak productivity growth of roughly 1 percent,
described the wage demand as "divorced from reality".
"Any wage deal above this level (of productivity) would
endanger jobs because companies can't push through higher prices
at the moment," said Lesch.
IG Metall however, argues that productivity gains and price
rises provide room for a 3-3.5 percent increase. On top of that
they want a portion of employer profits.
The union is also hoping workers will benefit from
international pressure on Germany to stimulate domestic demand
through higher wages.
