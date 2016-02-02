(Adds employers' reaction, details)
FRANKFURT Feb 2 Germany's biggest union IG
Metall said on Tuesday it would seek wage increases of between
4.5 percent and 5 percent for the 3.8 million metals and
electrics sector workers after the German economy grew at its
fastest rate for four years in 2015.
After growth of 1.7 percent last year, the government
trimmed its forecast for 2016 last month, saying the growth rate
would remain flat this year amid emerging market risks that are
dampening export demand.
IG Metall chief Joerg Hofmann said in a statement that a
wage increase would help bolster domestic spending, thereby
supporting the economy, Europe's largest.
"That is a demand that companies are able to finance and
that secures a fair and deserved share of the economic success
for workers," he said, adding that the sector achieved an
above-average net margin of 3.6 percent last year.
But Rainer Dulger, president of Gesamtmetall, the umbrella
association of German metal and electrical industry employers,
criticised the union's demand as an unreasonable "flight of
fancy".
He accused IG Metall of not recognising the seriousness of
the situation, saying: "Our business location is falling to
pieces", adding that the sector's competitiveness should be the
main consideration.
A final decision on the union's demands is due on Feb. 29,
with negotiations kicking off in mid-March. The negotiations
will take place in a buoyant labour market.
German unemployment fell more sharply than expected in
January and the jobless rate dropped to a record low, Federal
Labour Office figures released on Tuesday showed, suggesting
private consumption will keep growth in the economy steady.
Last year the union had demanded a 5.5 percent wage rise for
workers and ended up getting a 3.4 percent pay hike after
staging a series of warning strikes.
