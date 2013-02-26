BERLIN Feb 26 German trade union IG Metall said on Tuesday it wanted a pay hike of 5.5 percent for industrial workers in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

The demand for workers in the industrial heartland state, home to some of Germany's leading carmakers such as Daimler and Porsche, is likely to set the tone for agreements across the rest of the country.

IG Metall is negotiating for 4.3 million industrial workers nationwide this year. Its board is due to recommend its national wage hike demand on March 4. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Michelle Martin)